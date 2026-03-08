Illinois Valley school districts celebrated National School Social Work Week

During National School Social Work Week, school social workers in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties were recognized through a variety of activities and initiatives designed to celebrate their contributions and raise awareness of their impact.

This year, March 1–7 marked National School Social Work Week, an opportunity for schools, districts, communities and partners to recognize and celebrate the essential role school social workers play in supporting students, families and school communities, according to a news release from Mendota Township High School District 280.

Led by the School Social Work Association of America, this annual celebration highlights the vital contributions of school social workers, including their focus on supporting the whole child, connecting families to community resources, serving as key members of multidisciplinary school teams and advocating for equitable practices that promote student success.

The 2026 theme, “Unite to Ignite: Celebrating Our Impact,” honors the collective strength, dedication, and passion of school social workers nationwide.

Throughout the school year, school social workers navigate complex challenges and the rise of student needs with resilience and compassion.

By uniting students, families, educators and communities, school social workers ignite positive change and help create supportive environments where all students can thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

For further information, contact Dave Roden or SSWAA Executive Director, Rebecca K. Oliver at r.k.oliver@sswaa.org, or please visit www.sswaa.org.