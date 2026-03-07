Lightning causes house fire Friday morning in Ottawa

Lightning caused a small fire at a home in the 1200 block of Tower Drive in Ottawa on Friday morning, which firefighters quickly extinguished with no injuries reported. (Scott Anderson)

An Ottawa home caught fire and was quickly extinguished due to lightning on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Ottawa Fire Department, fire crews arrived at approximately 10:14 a.m. at a house on the 1200 block of Tower Drive on the south side of Ottawa.

Firefighters immediately acted by conducting a “rapid size-up” and completed a walk-around assessment before identifying that the fire was on the back wall of the home near the fireplace.

Crews quickly deployed a hose line and extinguished the fire on the exterior wall before entering the home to check if there was more flames. The fire was declared under control by approximately 10:21 a.m.

After investigation, nobody was hurt and the fire was ruled accidental, confirming it had been hit by a lightning strike, Fire Chief Brian Bressner said.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Ottawa Police Department and Ottawa Central Dispatch. During the incident, the department received several simultaneous medical calls within the city.

As a precaution, Marseilles Ambulance was requested to provide stand-by EMS coverage.