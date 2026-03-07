Draw shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day at the Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to attend a free art workshop, “Colorful Shamrocks: Chalk Pastel,” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

Participants will design a striking shamrock silhouette with chalk pastels, learning blending techniques in this hands-on project perfect for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. All supplies will be provided. The program is free and open to the public and is geared toward adults and youth ages 8 and older.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.