Princeton wrestlers earn Three Rivers All-Conference honors: BCR Sports shorts

Nine Princeton wrestlers received Three Rivers All-Conference recognition, including six first team selections.

Augustus Swanson (113), Kane Dauber (138) Casey Etheridge (165) and Eli Berlin (190) were all named to the boys’ first team while Corbin Brown (132) received honorable mention honors.

For the girls, Abby Harris (115) and Avalena Wunderlich (170) were named first team all-conference and Rylee Backes (105) and Jadeyn Klingenberg (125) were named to the second team.

St. Bede girls earn all-TCC honors

St. Bede seniors Savannah Bray and Lili McClain were named to second team Tri-County Conference All-Conference.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn senior Brianna Harms was named as the TCC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Other unanimous selections were juniors Anna McGlasson of Midland, Graysen Provance of Seneca and Mikayla Chambers of Dwight with Kaitlyn Davis of Marquette rounding out the first team.