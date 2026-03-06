Learn to make birdhouses March 19 at the Putnam library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch invites the public to attend a free craft workshop, “Decorative Bird Houses,” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Participants are invited to enjoy a creative, hands-on craft workshop decorating miniature wooden birdhouses. Designed for adults and youth ages eight and up, this program includes all supplies. Attendees will have the chance to personalize their birdhouses, perfect as charming tabletop décor or whimsical additions to a fairy garden. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Condit Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 105 N. Center St., Putnam.