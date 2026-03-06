Bureau Valley Foundation awards classroom grants, sets drawdown fundraiser

The Bureau Valley Schools Foundation has awarded over $15,000 in classroom grants across the district.

The foundation’s main fundraiser, its annual drawdown, will be held Saturday, March 21, at the Cider Mill, 14180 1800 East St., Princeton.

Teachers apply annually for grants to help purchase supplies, materials, curriculum and equipment for their classrooms. According to the foundation, it has awarded over $451,000 in grants since 1996.

The foundation also offers partial tuition reimbursement for students who complete AP and dual-credit courses, along with a couple of $2,000 scholarships for graduating seniors.

This year’s grant money helped support a variety of classrooms at the elementary, junior high and high school levels.

Tickets are $50 and include dinner for two and a chance to win $1,000. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the drawdown begins at 7 p.m.