Braden Curran, Cole Tillman named unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference

Hall senior Braden Curran (left) and Mendota sophomore Cole Tillman were among six unanimous selections to the 2025-26 Three Rivers East All-Conference boys basketball team. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Hall senior Braden Curran and Mendota sophomore Cole Tillman were among six unanimous selections to the 2025-26 Three Rivers East All-Conference Team for boys basketball.

They were joined on the first team by Newman seniors Garrett Matznick and George Jungerman, who were also chosen unanimously, Erie-Prophetstown senior Connor Keegan and Kewanee sophomore Chris Crowe.

Princeton senior Gavin Lanham and Mendota seniors Aden Tillman, Dane Doyle and Oliver Munoz were named to the second team.

Honorable mention honors went to Princeton sophomore Jack Oester, Hall junior Noah Plym and sophomore Chace Sterling and Mendota junior Drew Becker.