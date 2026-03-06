Shaw Local

Braden Curran, Cole Tillman named unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference

Cole Tillman (1) of Mendota looks past Braden Curran (33) of Hall after win in championship game of the Colmone Classic on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Hall senior Braden Curran (left) and Mendota sophomore Cole Tillman were among six unanimous selections to the 2025-26 Three Rivers East All-Conference boys basketball team. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall senior Braden Curran and Mendota sophomore Cole Tillman were among six unanimous selections to the 2025-26 Three Rivers East All-Conference Team for boys basketball.

They were joined on the first team by Newman seniors Garrett Matznick and George Jungerman, who were also chosen unanimously, Erie-Prophetstown senior Connor Keegan and Kewanee sophomore Chris Crowe.

Princeton senior Gavin Lanham and Mendota seniors Aden Tillman, Dane Doyle and Oliver Munoz were named to the second team.

Honorable mention honors went to Princeton sophomore Jack Oester, Hall junior Noah Plym and sophomore Chace Sterling and Mendota junior Drew Becker.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL