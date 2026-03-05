‘Farmer Jason’ to perform concert at Bureau Valley on March 13

Bureau Valley Elementary Schools are excited to invite families and community members to a special live performance by “Farmer Jason,” a Bureau County native also known as Jason Ringenberg.

The concert will take place on Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at Bureau Valley High School provided by Cross Cultural Connections.

Guests are asked to park by the football field and enter the building on the east side. School staff will be on hand to welcome guests beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Farmer Jason’s highly acclaimed live show is full of sing-alongs, dancing and joyful participation. During the performance, he also leads kid-friendly discussions about nature appreciation, ecology, and farm animals.

Ringenberg, who is a 1977 Western High School graduate, said he is a “very proud son of Bureau County” and is excited to return home to perform.

“Playing here always has a special poignancy and meaning for me. Even though my music career has been based in Nashville since 1981, I still have deep connections with Bureau County, and often visit,” he said.

Performing solo with just his acoustic guitar, Farmer Jason brings a spontaneous, high-energy feel—no backing tracks, just real music and real fun. While the show is designed for children ages 2 to 8, everyone is invited to join in, and they always do.

Farmer Jason’s music is inspired by folk, country, and rock ’n’ roll, with a fun dash of DIY punk rock that keeps audiences smiling and moving.

Bureau Valley invites families and community members to grab a pitchfork — or your guitar — and climb aboard the tractor for an afternoon of music, movement, and community fun for this special hometown performance.

Ringenberg said his show is organized by John Taylor with Heartand Connections, which sponsors a lot of live music in the area. Donations can be made to Heartland Connections at https://heartlandconnections.com.