Learn to spot severe weather March 10 at IVCC

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency will host a severe weather spotter presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Room CTC 124 at Illinois Valley Community College.

The program, which is offeredin partnership with meteorologists from the National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville office, is free and open to the public.

The annual presentation provides residents with critical information on severe weather awareness, storm development, safety practices, and reporting procedures. Meteorologists will explain how thunderstorms form and evolve, demonstrate weather spotter tools, review notable local severe weather events, and address additional warm-season hazards.

“La Salle County experiences a full spectrum of severe weather hazards each year,” EMA Director Fred Moore said. “Prepared and informed residents strengthen the safety of our entire community. This training ensures citizens understand what to look for and how to report it safely and effectively.”

La Salle County has served as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador since 2015 through the National Weather Service’s Weather-Ready Nation initiative. The Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador program is a nationwide effort to build community resilience in the face of increasing weather, water, and climate hazards.

As a WRN Ambassador, La Salle County Emergency Management is committed to strengthening partnerships, improving public preparedness, and promoting proactive safety messaging throughout the county.

The presentation is one of several initiatives supporting that commitment by enhancing community awareness and encouraging residents to take an active role in preparedness.

Community members, emergency responders, weather enthusiasts, and anyone interested in learning more about severe weather safety are encouraged to attend.