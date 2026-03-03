The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Joe Hoekstra

In one of our largest online voting turnouts for The Times Athlete of the Week, Streator boys basketball’s Joe Hoekstra captured 277 of 654 votes cast to win the honor on a ballot that also included runner-up Mary Stisser (Ottawa girls basketball), Kaitlyn Davis (Marquette girls basketball) and Wesley Janick (Marquette boys wrestling).

A double-double machine for the Bulldogs all season, Hoesktra tied the school’s single-season rebounding record in a conference-clinching win over Lisle, then broke it two days later in a one-point loss to Pekin.

This was the final Times Athlete of the Week of the winter sports season.

Streator's Joe Hoekstra (25) and Lisle's Frankie Zifcak (30) reach for a loose ball at Streator's Pops Dale Gymnasium. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Hoekstra: I don’t really have any nicknames. I just go by Joe.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and what team/league did you begin in?

Hoekstra: I started playing basketball at the YMCA in first grade.

This was a rebuilding/reloading year for Streator boys basketball, with your being the only player back who played significant varsity minutes the year before. What was it like being in that position of leadership? Did it change your approach to the season?

Hoekstra: I came in motivated and with my eyes on another conference championship and the rebounding record [2025 graduate Nolan] Lukach set. On the leadership side, I like to lead by example. Every open gym before the season, I would really push myself and try to push others, hopefully setting the standard for the season. And when the season started and practices started, I kept that mentality and brought it every day to practice.

And how important was it to you and your teammates that even in that rebuilding/reloading year, you still found some success including winning another Illinois Central Eight Conference championship?

Hoekstra: Before the season started, a tradition we had was to set individual and team goals for the season, and the team goal everyone had was to be conference champions. So clearly this was very important to us, and I think this year was also a really good experience and building for the juniors and sophomores for next year. I hope they can keep the streak going.

What are your three favorite gyms you’ve gotten the chance to play in during your high school career?

Hoekstra: Obviously my home gym, Pops Dale Gymnasium, Washington’s and Pekin’s.

You’re also a standout soccer player. Which sport do you have more fun playing?

Hoekstra: I definitely have more fun playing basketball, because there is a lot more physicality, and I really love that. There is also much more action in basketball, and there’s rarely any time to take a break.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Hoekstra: I would say I have seen “The Sandlot” more than any other movie, because my siblings and I used to watch it all the time when we were younger. I probably watched it once a week for a while as a kid.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Hoekstra: Probably Sam LeRette.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Hoekstra: Zach Bryan.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Hoekstra: After a big win, I’m going to Taco Bell and getting a No. 6.

Seasonal question: What’s the first thing outdoors you can’t wait to do when spring finally gets here?

Hoekstra: Go boating on the river with my friends.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Hoekstra: I am moderately colorblind.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Hoekstra: After high school, I plan to go to either Western Illinois or Olivet Nazarene to study criminal justice and then become an Illinois State Police officer.