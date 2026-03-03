Mendota Township Assessor’s office accepting new applicants for Senior Homestead Exemptions

The Mendota Township Assessor’s Office hours are between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or by appointment. (Mathias Woerner)

The Mendota Township Assessor’s office is accepting applications for Senior Homestead Exemptions.

Applicants are encouraged by Mendota Township Assessor Susan Hochstatter to submit all necessary forms by May 1.

Hochstatter said that all senior citizens who are or will be 65 years old in 2026 and own and reside in their own home are eligible for the $5,000 Senior Homestead Exemption on their 2027 real estate tax bill.

A copy of the owner’s driver’s license, along with the driver’s license of any other persons listed on the deed are needed for the application.

The signature on this form must be notarized.

There are three notaries available in the Mendota Township Assessor’s office.

Mendota Township Assessor's Office at 602 S Main St. (Mathias Woerner)

Hochstatter said that renewal forms for existing homesteads were mailed out earlier this month.

All recipients should read the form, answer all questions completely and return it to the assessor’s office at 602 S Main St.

If needed, a staff member can help fill out the form.

Hochstatter said that renewal forms for the Assessment Freeze Exemption are included in the mailing with the regular Senior Homestead Exemption.

Applicants’ total gross household income must be $75,000 or less to qualify.

This exemption freezes your assessed valuation, not your taxes.

Forms must be filled out, signed, notarized and returned to the township office.

Staff members can assist with this process.

If your income is $75,000 or lower, the assessor’s office will need a copy of your 2025 Form 1040 and any loss schedule.

If you do not file for federal income tax, you still need to show proof of income to qualify.

For example, documents like IRS Forms 1099, 1099 SSA or W-2.

Hochstatter said that homeowners have to file an Owner-Occupied Exemption Form to get this exemption.

That form is available at the Mendota Township Assessor’s office and must be notarized.

Completed forms may be mailed to the Mendota Township Assessor’s office at P.O. Box 465.

Staff members can make home visits for homebound individuals.

Bilingual assistance is available by appointment.

For more information, call the Mendota Township Assessor’s office at 815-539-3201.