Putnam County library district offers virtual reality and history programs

The Putnam County Public Library District recently announced programs and events that will be held at the district’s Hennepin and Standard branches in March.
The library district will close for staff training at noon on Friday, March 13. The district reopens at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
- The Journey Back: Mobile Virtual Reality Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 21, at the library district’s Hennepin branch, 214 N. Fourth St., Hennepin. Attendees can use virtual reality devices to “walk” with Holocaust survivors through their childhood hometowns and concentration camps and learn about their survival stories. The virtual reality devices also feature five films.
- Luck, Laughter, and a Dash of Leprechaun Magic: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the library’s Standard branch, 128 First St., Standard. Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will discuss St. Patrick’s Day’s true history blended with leprechaun origin tales while portraying a leprechaun.