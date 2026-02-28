Hennepin library sets March events

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Hennepin branch recently announced several programs and events it will host in March.
- The Journey Back: Mobile Virtual Reality, Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 21. Attendees can use virtual reality devices to “walk” with Holocaust survivors through their childhood hometowns and concentration camps and learn about their survival stories. The virtual reality devices also feature five films.
- Murder at Starved Rock: How the system framed an innocent man: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Participants will be able to learn about the novel “Murder at Starved Rock,” which follows the 1960 Starved Rock Murders. The book also examines the murder investigation and wrongful conviction of Chester Weger. Author Jim Ridings will lead the program.
- Beyond the Page with Percival Everett: Thursday, March 19, online via Zoom. Writer Percival Everett will discuss his devotion to critically reviewing his work, research, and revision process. Everett recently received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award in 2025. The program will be moderated by WTTW Chicago Tonight and Chicago Tonight: Black Voices anchor and writer Brandis Friedman. The program is part of the Illinois Libraries Presents series. To view the program, visit bit.ly/ILPPercivalEverett.