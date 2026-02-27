Police: Mendota man facing bank robbery charges after presenting teller with note

A Mendota man is facing felony charges after Mendota police say he took $650 from Midland States Bank on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Jacob M. Rinaldo, 29, was charged with financial institution robbery, a Class 1 felony, according to the release.

Rinaldo had presented a teller at the bank with a note, Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin said in an interview.

Martin said police were alerted to the robbery at 12:59 p.m. and arrived about 1 p.m. The police department is next to the bank on 8th Street.

Martin said bank employees thought Rinaldo was armed, although he never brandished a weapon. He was given the cash before fleeing, Martin said.

Midland States Bank in Mendota, located at 609 Eighth Ave Suite B, just north of the Mendota Police Department. (Mathias Woerner)

According to the release, Rinaldo was located shortly after near Burlington Street and Indiana Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was later transported to La Salle County Jail.

Midland States Bank in Mendota was closed after the incident and did not return calls for comment.