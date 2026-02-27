Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Party city section opens inside Staples in Peru

Members of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce join staff in cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new Party City section inside Staples in Peru.

By Bill Freskos

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the opening of the Party City section inside Staples in Peru.

The new Party City area offers balloons, party/holiday-themed decor and customized party supplies. The expanded selection is designed to simplify planning for birthdays, graduations, showers and other special events.

In a news release, Staples said the new section reflects the store’s commitment to serving the La Salle/Peru community.

In addition to party supplies, the store offers print and marketing services, technology support, workplace solutions and other business essentials.

Staples is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store can be reached at 815-224-8650.

