Party city section opens inside Staples in Peru

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the opening of the Party City section inside Staples in Peru.
The new Party City area offers balloons, party/holiday-themed decor and customized party supplies. The expanded selection is designed to simplify planning for birthdays, graduations, showers and other special events.
In a news release, Staples said the new section reflects the store’s commitment to serving the La Salle/Peru community.
In addition to party supplies, the store offers print and marketing services, technology support, workplace solutions and other business essentials.
Staples is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store can be reached at 815-224-8650.