La Moille schools to seek community input on high school deactivation

A view of LaMoille High School on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 in LaMoille. Voters in La Moille are being asked in the upcoming primary election whether the district should deactivate its 9th through 12th grade high school program. The non-binding ballot question asks residents if they support the district negotiating tuition or enrollment agreements with one or more neighboring high school districts to educate La Moille’s high school students. (Scott Anderson)

La Moille school officials will host a public forum next week to discuss a proposed advisory ballot question regarding the possible deactivation of the district’s high school.

Superintendent Tom Jeppson said the special board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the junior-senior high school building. The sole agenda item will be the discussion of the advisory question that will appear on the primary ballot.

Jeppson emphasized that the ballot measure is considered nonbinding and differs from a recent binding referendum in Ohio.

“This is an advisory question,” Jeppson said. “We’re trying to gauge the community’s interest in allocating our resources, our time and our efforts to pursue deactivation over the next couple of years, or if they prefer that we stay put and keep the building open.”

The proposal will ask voters whether the district should explore deactivating grades nine through 12 and negotiate tuition agreements with neighboring high school districts to bring in La Moille students next fall.

Jeppson said pursuing deactivation would require significant research and planning, so the school board wants clearer direction from residents before committing time and resources.

“It’s a big undertaking,” he said. “There’s a lot of homework and details to figure out. Rather than the seven board members trying to guess what everybody’s thinking, putting it on the ballot is the best way to get that feedback.”

Unlike a typical monthly board meeting, Tuesday’s forum will allow for questions and responses from district officials. Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about why deactivation is being considered while having any questions answered with discussion.