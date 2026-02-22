Bureau County Property Transfers: Jan. 1-15, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Jan. 5, 2026

Christopher Nelson (AIF), Jeremiah Widmer and Kala Widmer to Angela and Mark McLane, warranty deed, Lot 57 in Hudson West Addition (Phase 111) in Princeton, $223,200.

James Finnegan Jr. (tr) and Phyllis Finnegan Trust to Zerla Properties LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 20 in Milo Township, $1,798,281.

Dutchman Properties LLC to Andrew Hollembaek and Katrina Tuominen Hollembaek, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 10 and part of Lot 7 in Block 10 in Sheffield, $81,000.

Brandon and Josephine Dober to Zoey Land LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Arispie Township, $325,000.

Jan. 6, 2026

Alejandro and Mario Hernandez to Evelia Ruiz Alvarez, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 123 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $60,000.

Angelica and Osvaldo Torres to Laura and Martin Fuentes, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 21 in Ladd, $20,700.

Jan. 7, 2026

Diane and Larry Kot to Mary VanKeulen, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Meadowyck Estates, Part SE, Sec 23-17-8, $135,500.

Kristina Jacobs (tr), Arthur Oldham (tr), Arthur Oldham Trust and Diane Oldham Trust to Londa and Marvin Garretson, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Fairfield Township, $10,000.

Oldham Farms LLC to Londa and Marvin Garretson, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Fairfield Township and part of Section 7 in Fairfield Township, $1,419,522.

Larry and Phyllis Vandaele to James Vilta, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Neponset Township, $54,000.

Jan. 9, 2026

Douglas Surrett (POA), Douglas Surrett and Lisa Surrett to Princeton Flighting Corporation, warranty deed, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Industrial Park in Princeton, $650,000.

Javier and Rafael Nieto to Kadin Ceballos, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $95,000.

Jan. 12, 2026

Valley Ridge Development LLC to Judith Taylor, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Valley Ridge Subdivision in Princeton, $240,000.

Katelin Skelley to Arthur Buczkowski, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 30 in Ladd, $160,000.

Donalds Family Subway Inc. to Vijay Properties LLC, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 1 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $400,000.

629 Real Estate LLC to Melanie Block, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Princeton Township and part of Section 34 in Princeton Township, $372,000.

Olive Lauterbach Warren 1994 Appointive Trust, Jason Marshall (tr) and Olive Warren 1994 Trust to Bonucci Farms LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 31 in Berlin Township and part of Section 1 in Princeton Township, $2,300,000.

Bethany Engelbrecht to Justice Blythe and Chad Nock, warranty deed, part of Lot 14 in Block 16 in Wyanet, $100,000.

Jan. 13, 2026

Theodore Doucette Jr. and Theodore Doucette Sr. (decd) to Drake Doucette and Madison McGunnigal, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Leepertown Township, $100,000.

Alexis Bakr, Jordan Bakr and Alexis Grygiel to Larry Lewis, warranty deed, part of Lot 187 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $170,000.

Vandike Farms LLC, Steven Vandike and Vicky Vandike to Lori Doty (tr), Mitchell Doty (tr), Lori Doty Trust and Mitchell Doty Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 28 in Manlius Township, $30,000.

Jan. 15, 2026

Consolidated Grain and Bin Barge Co. to American River Transportation Co. LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Hall Township, $500,000.

Brenda and Christopher Carr to Denny Tate, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Libby G. Thomson’s Addition in Princeton, $310,000.