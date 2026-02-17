Marquette, Dwight pull off upsets, will meet for 1A Amboy Regional title: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Marquette 68, Parkview Christian 57: At the Class 1A Amboy Regional on Monday, the No. 7-seeded Crusaders upset the sub-sectional No. 2 and regional top seed to earn a spot in Thursday’s championship game.

Kaitlyn Davis scored 24 points to go with seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lead Marquette (11-19). Hunter Hopkins added 21 points and five steals, and Kinley Rick posted a seven-point, six-assist performance.

Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional championship will feature No. 7 Marquette versus No. 5 Dwight.

Dwight 55, Amboy 52: At the Class 1A Amboy Regional, the visiting Trojans – the No. 5 seed – upset No. 3 Amboy to earn their 22nd win of the season and a date in Thursday’s title game against Marquette.

Fieldcrest 42, Iroquois West 39: At the Class 1A Fieldcrest Regional in Minonk, the fifth-seeded host Knights fought back from a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to pull off a mild upset of the No. 4 seed to earn a berth in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Cissna Park.

TeriLynn Timmerman (19 points, five steals) and Pru Mangan (eight points, 11 rebounds) led the Knights.

Yorkville Christian 51, Serena 25: At the Class 1A Serena Regional, the host Huskers finished the season 16-15 with the loss to the sub-sectional’s No. 4 seed.

Anna Hjerpe scored 11 points for Serena. Parker Twait (nine rebounds) and Kendal Whiteaker each added five points in the defeat.

Top-seeded Midland defeated Henry-Senachwine 52-22 in the regional’s other semifinal.

Roanoke-Benson 57, FCW 22: At the Class 1A Clifton Central Regional, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland finished the season 12-21 with the semifinal loss.

Jordyn Tomlinson scored a game-high 15 points for No. 2 seed Roanoke-Benson. Kora Edens with eight points and Emma Palaschak with seven paced the Falcons.

Winnebago 56, Sandwich 29: At the Class 2A Winnebago Regional, the seventh-seeded Indians has their season halted by the second-seeded hosts.

Rockford Lutheran 67, Somonauk/Leland 47: At the Class 2A Somonauk/Leland Regional, the sixth-seeded host Bobcats were eliminated in the semifinals by the No. 4 seed.

Kiley Mason scored 22 points, Macey Kinney and Ella Roberts added six points apiece, Ashley McCoy finished with five points, three steals and three assists, and Abby Hohmann tallied three points, six assists and 10 rebounds for Somomauk/Leland.