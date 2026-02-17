Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Annawan Braves 1,000-point scorers

Annawan senior Maddux Heitzler joined Braves coaches Alex Coppejans (left) and Ben Buresh in the Annawan 1,000-point club, becoming the 16th member.

Annawan senior Maddux Heitzler joined Braves coaches Alex Coppejans (left) and Ben Buresh in the Annawan 1,000-point club, becoming the 16th member. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Senior Maddux Heitzler became the 16th 1,000 point scorer in the history of Annawan Braves basketball. Tanner Carlson, who scored 2,045 points from 2004-08, is the all-time scoring leader. Mineral’s Bob VanKerrbroeck (1963-66) was the first 1,000-point scorer at 1,234, ranked now at No. 7. Annawan head coach Alex Coppejans (1,194) is No. 9 on the list and assistant Ben Buresh (1,123) is 11th. Here’s a look at the Braves’ 1,000-point scorers:

Players (years)Points
Tanner Carlson (2004-08)2,045
Owen Landwehr (2014-18)1,715
Jody Junis (1983-87)1,585
Jason Celus (1988-91)1,486
Julian Samuels (2017-20) 1,352
Dan Hogeboom (1966-68) 1,347
Scott Coppejans (1983-86) 1,268
Bob VanKerrbroeck (1963-66)1,234
Alex Landwehr (2013-16)1,218
Alex Coppejans (2006-09)1,194
Jim Gish (1969-72)1,167
Ben Buresh (2015-18) 1,123
Dave Douglass (1968-71)1,086
Steve Eilers (1964-68)1,061
Brody Childs (2021-25)1,032
Maddux Heitzler (2022-26) 1,000+
BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL