Annawan Braves 1,000-point scorers

Senior Maddux Heitzler became the 16th 1,000 point scorer in the history of Annawan Braves basketball. Tanner Carlson, who scored 2,045 points from 2004-08, is the all-time scoring leader. Mineral’s Bob VanKerrbroeck (1963-66) was the first 1,000-point scorer at 1,234, ranked now at No. 7. Annawan head coach Alex Coppejans (1,194) is No. 9 on the list and assistant Ben Buresh (1,123) is 11th. Here’s a look at the Braves’ 1,000-point scorers:
|Players (years)
|Points
|Tanner Carlson (2004-08)
|2,045
|Owen Landwehr (2014-18)
|1,715
|Jody Junis (1983-87)
|1,585
|Jason Celus (1988-91)
|1,486
|Julian Samuels (2017-20)
|1,352
|Dan Hogeboom (1966-68)
|1,347
|Scott Coppejans (1983-86)
|1,268
|Bob VanKerrbroeck (1963-66)
|1,234
|Alex Landwehr (2013-16)
|1,218
|Alex Coppejans (2006-09)
|1,194
|Jim Gish (1969-72)
|1,167
|Ben Buresh (2015-18)
|1,123
|Dave Douglass (1968-71)
|1,086
|Steve Eilers (1964-68)
|1,061
|Brody Childs (2021-25)
|1,032
|Maddux Heitzler (2022-26)
|1,000+