OSF HealthCare to host blood drives in Streator, Ottawa later this month

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives later this month in eastern La Salle County.

In partnership with ImpactLife, people can donate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, at the OSF Center for Health in Streator in the community education space.

The second drive is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa in Meeting Room 1.

People 17 and older, or 16 with signed parental permission who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements to donate.

According to OSF’s news release, blood donations are used to treat patients with cancer, trauma victims and individuals undergoing major surgeries.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-747-5401, visiting their website or using the ImpactLife mobile app. For more information, call the same number or visit the same website.