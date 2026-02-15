Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Wits Workout series to promote brain health at Streator YMCA

Wits Workout offers older adults 12 weeks of cognitive exercises starting Feb. 17

The Streator Family YMCA will host the 12-week Wits Workout brain fitness program beginning Feb. 17. (Shaw Media File Photo)

By Bill Freskos

A free 12-week brain fitness program will begin Feb. 17 at the Streator Family YMCA, offering older adults a chance to do brain workouts.

The Wits Workout, developed by the University of Illinois Extension, is based on research focused on brain health and aging.

“Our brains control essential executive functions such as speaking, thinking, learning, making sound decisions and remembering,” co-author of Wits Workout Chelsey Byers said in a news release said. “Just like muscles, our brains need exercise to maintain flexibility and strength. Challenging ourselves with new and diverse activities promotes cognitive health.”

Each session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Streator Family YMCA and will run for 12 straight weeks.

The program is free and open to the public. Participants may register by calling 815-672-2148 or visiting the Extensions website and selecting “Streator Family YMCA” as the location.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.