Wits Workout series to promote brain health at Streator YMCA

A free 12-week brain fitness program will begin Feb. 17 at the Streator Family YMCA, offering older adults a chance to do brain workouts.

The Wits Workout, developed by the University of Illinois Extension, is based on research focused on brain health and aging.

“Our brains control essential executive functions such as speaking, thinking, learning, making sound decisions and remembering,” co-author of Wits Workout Chelsey Byers said in a news release said. “Just like muscles, our brains need exercise to maintain flexibility and strength. Challenging ourselves with new and diverse activities promotes cognitive health.”

Each session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Streator Family YMCA and will run for 12 straight weeks.

The program is free and open to the public. Participants may register by calling 815-672-2148 or visiting the Extensions website and selecting “Streator Family YMCA” as the location.