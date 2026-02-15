Princeton wrestlers Kane Dauber, Casey Etheridge, Augustus Swanson advance to state: Saturday’s BCR roundup

WRESTLING

At Bryon: Three Princeton wrestlers are returning to next week’s IHSA State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign.

Augustus Swanson (113 pounds), Kane Dauber (138) and Casey Etheridge (165) each punched their ticket by placing second in the Byron Sectional on Saturday.

Etheridge finished fourth and Dauber fifth at state last year.

Both Swanson and Etheridge notched their 150th career win at sectional while teammate Eli Berlin broke Ty Taylor’s single-season pin record with his 30th pin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 57, Rockridge 22: The Bruins advanced in their own 1A regional by defeating the Rockets in quarterfinal play Saturday at the Academy.

Leading the way for the Bruins were Savannah Bray with 20 points, Hanna Waszkowiak with 13 and Hannah Heiberger with 11.

The Bruins (18-14) will play No. 2 seed Princeton (21-9) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Academy.

Erie-Prophetstown 34, Hall 28: Aubrey Huisman hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 left to play to put the Panthers ahead for good at 30-28 in a regional quarterfinal game at Erie on Saturday.

The Panthers (15-10) advance to play top seed Riverdale (26-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Rams’ homecourt.

The Red Devils bow out at 11-20.

BVEC Tournament: The BVEC Tournament opened at Princeton Christian Academy on Saturday with LaMoille defeating Malden 29-12, PCA defeating Neponset 48-2 and Ladd beating DePue 28-6.

The tournament resumes with semifinals on Tuesday with No. 1 Bradford and LaMoille playing at 5 p.m. and PCA vs. Ladd at 6:15 p.m.