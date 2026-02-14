Zeb Maxwell’s 18-point, 11-rebound double-double leads Seneca to Tri-County win: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Seneca 73, Lowpoint-Washburn 33: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish led 18-6 after one quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 64-23 heading to the final period in the Tri-County Conference victory over the Wildcats.

Seneca (13-15, 4-4) was led by Zeb Maxwell’s 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. Brayden Simek had 15 points, Colton Baudino nine points and Brady Sheddy eight points and seven rebounds.

Wilmington 62, Streator 56 (2OT): At Wilmington, the Bulldogs (11-15, 8-4) dropped the tough double-overtime game to the host Wildcats, but still remain alone atop the Illinois Central Eight Conference standings with home ICE games next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Streator plays at Ottawa on Saturday night.

Sycamore 62, Ottawa 56: At Sycamore, the Pirates (12-11, 2-6) fell just short against the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference contest.

Jack Carroll poured in a game-high 29 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds for Ottawa, while Rory Moore added 10 points and three assists.

Indian Creek 56, Leland 52: At Shabbona, the Panthers (12-16, 2-7) dropped the Little Ten Conference game to the Timberwolves.

Declan Brennan led Leland with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackson Torman added 11 points.

Somonauk 63, LaMoille 41: At LaMoille, the Bobcats (8-21, 4-5) defeated the Lions in LTC play.

Owen Hopkins (18 points) and Landin Stillwell (17 points) led the way for Somonauk.

Sandwich 56, Woodstock North 46: At Woodstock, the Indians (10-19, 5-8) earned the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Thunder.

Sandwich was led by Nick Michalek (17 points, six rebounds, four assists), Brady Behringer (14 points, seven rebounds) and Griffin Somlock (11 points).

LeRoy 54, Flanagan-Cornell 25: At LeRoy, the Falcons (7-21, 0-10) dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the league-leading and AP Class 1A No. 3-ranked Panthers (25-2, 10-0).

Tremont 56 Fieldcrest 34: At Tremont, the Knights dropped to 15-11 overall and 5-5 in the HOIC with the loss to the Turks.

Girls bowling

Streator season ends at sectional: In the Joliet West Sectional at Town & Country Lanes, the Bulldogs did not advance to state after placing 12th with a team score of 4,482.

Streator was led by Lily Michael with a 1,090 six-game series and 208 high game. The Bulldogs also received solid efforts from Jenna Onasch (890, 191), Lisa Lopez (890, 182) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (874, 197).