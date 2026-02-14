All smiles as Bureau Valley topples Morrison in regional opener

BV coach Jon Henegar huddles with the Storm between quarters of Saturday's 1A regional play-in game at the Storm Cellar. The Storm scored the first 26 points of the game on the way to dominating 51-11 win over Morrison. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Nine-month-old Jack Henegar got a big smile on his face when he saw his dad on the floor at the Storm Cellar Saturday afternoon.

He was still smiling along with his dad, Jon, the Bureau Valley coach when the coach’s Storm girls basketball team scored the first 26 points of the game on the way to dominating 51-11 win over Morrison in the Class 1A Galva Regional opener.

“It was nice we played our first game here to get our confidence a little better before we go farther in the postseason,” BV senior Emily Wright said. “I think we can go far. I think we can hang a banner for sure. This team is really good this year. We trust each other and have confidence and I’m excited to see how far we can go.”

There proved to be worries with the Storm (22-9) overlooking a 1-31 Morrison team, which had lost its first 28 games before winning its first game last week.

“I think it’s more because we played them earlier this and beat them once already,” Henegar said. “I think if we hadn’t played them it’d be a little different but we kind of knew what they were going to do and we knew what we needed to do. It was just a matter of going out there and executed it.

“I told them everybody starts 0-0. Got to go out there and play the game. Play with energy and effort. I thought we did that. We didn’t make as any many shots as we would have liked but everything else I was happy with.”

The Storm put this one away early. Wright scored first with two free throws and a basket and sophomore center Brynley Doty scored twice before classmate Brooke Helms dialed long distance for a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cap a 11-0 first quarter.

Libby Endress opened the second quarter with a steal and layup and sank two free throws as the result of a Morrison player technical foul. Kadyn Haage and Wright scored twice to help run the Storm’s lead to 26-0.

The Filliies were shut out nearly all of the half before Avery White scored with 22 seconds left.

The Storm didn’t slow down in the second half. Haage hit a 3-pointer and Doty followed with a 3-point play for a 31-2 BV lead, drawing cheers from Henegar’s 3-year-old daughter, Ellie.

The Storm coach enjoys having his two biggest fans near by.

“It’s great to have them. Ellie’s starting to be very vocal, which is fun. I know the girls enjoy it, too,’ ” Henegar said.

The coach’s daughter was invited to the locker room after the game drawing much applause.

Doty netted a team-high 12 points with Wright and Ashlyn Maupin adding nine each.

“We were weren’t making a lot of shots so at halftime we talked about,” Wright said.

The Storm advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Galva to face Polo. The Marcos beat the host Wildcats 85-43 with Cam Jones (33) and Carlee Grobe (25) combining for 58 points.

“I think it will be a good matchup because we’re both good offensive teams, Henegar said. ”I know they put up some points. They’ve got a girl (Jones) over there that’s got to be an all-stater for 1A. She’s really good. They’ve got a lot of girls who can shoot. I think it will be a fairly high-scoring game and we like to play that way anyway.”

The Storm beat Somonauk 54-42 in a 2A regional play-in game at home last season before falling to eventual champion Alleman 54-26 in the semifinals.