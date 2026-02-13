Streator library events set for February

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming events and programs for February.
- Cocomelon Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 28. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 28. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is intended for teenagers 10 and older.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The event is open to children ages 10 and older.
- Lego Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. Attendees can listen to Lego-themed stories and build Lego creations. The story time is intended for children ages newborn to five.
- Cozy Mystery: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. Participants will be able to discuss whodunits. Tea and treats will be served. The program is open to adults.
- “Game Time:” 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game, and discuss whodunits. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goode nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Theater and Special Skills: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. Participants will be able to learn about acting tips and behind-the-scenes stage skills. The event is open to children ages eight and older.
- Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- Cocomelon Playtime: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27. Participants can play, color, and read along with Cocomelon characters. The playtime is open to children.
- All About Cookies: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Attendees will be able to share cookie recipes and create cookie-themed crafts. Cookies will be served.