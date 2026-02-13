Putnam library to screen ‘How It Feels To Be Free’ documentary Feb. 19

The Putnam County one-hourPubic Library District will hold a free screening of the documentary “How It Feels To Be Free” as part of its Docs & Dialogue series at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at the library’s Condit branch, 105 N. Center St., Putnam.

The one-hour and 53-minute documentary, based on the book “How It Feels To Be Free: Black Women Entertainers and the Civil Rights Movement” by Ruth Feldstein, celebrates the lives and careers of African American entertainers Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and Pam Grier.

The film also explores how the performers challenged racial barriers and stereotypes. “How It Feels To Be Free” features archival footage, personal reflections, interviews, and insights from contemporary artists. The documentary is rated TV-14.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.