OSF president recognized as “CEO to Know”

As president of OSF Saint Clare and OSF Saint Paul in Mendota, Bomstad provides executive leadership for both hospitals, guiding day-to-day operations while aligning local priorities with OSF HealthCare’s broader mission. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized the president of OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center and OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center, Heather Bomstad, as one of its Critical Access Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know for 2025.

The annual list honors 103 leaders nationwide who are strengthening rural healthcare through innovation, collaboration and a commitment to high-quality care.

Bomstad is joined on this year’s list by fellow OSF HealthCare leaders, President of OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group in Escanaba, Mich., Kelly Jefferson, and CEO of OSF HealthCare Western Region (Peoria), August Querciagrossa.

“I am grateful for this recognition, but it truly reflects the work of our entire team,” Bomstad said. “Our Mission Partners are the heart of our hospitals and their commitment to caring for our communities is what makes this possible every day.”

Bomstad joined OSF HealthCare in 1993 and has held a variety of clinical and leadership roles.

Before her current position, she served as vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Paul, and as interim vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Clare.

OSF Saint Paul and OSF Saint Clare are critical access hospitals, providing essential healthcare services and improving access to care for the communities they serve.