La Salle County Farm Bureau to hold freezer food fundraiser

The La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation will hold a freezer food fundraiser to support the foundation’s scholarships and Ag in the Classroom programs.

The fundraiser will offer personal-sized frozen food meals from Custom BBQ Catering. The frozen meals feature 10 individually-sized dinners.

The meals include two cheesy hamburger casseroles, two cheesy chicken enchiladas, two chicken fajitas with peppers and onions, two chicken bacon ranch pastas, and two pulled pork mac and cheeses. The frozen meals will also include heating instructions.

The meals cost $90 for Farm Bureau members and $100 for nonmembers. The orders are due in the office via check by mail, credit card by phone, or Venmo at La Salle County Farm Bureau by Wednesday, March 4.

The frozen dinners can be picked up from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the La Salle County Farm Bureau, 1691 N. 31st Road, Ottawa.