Illinois Extension to offer terrarium workshop March 27 in Henry

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on terrarium workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office, 509 Front St., Suite 4, Henry.

Attendees will be guided through the terrarium creation process. Participants can learn about basic terrarium design, plant selection, and care principles. Materials will be provided.

The workshop costs $20. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/terrariumworkshop.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.