Thorp family fundraiser coming to downtown Princeton

The Thorp family is welcoming residents to their house fire fundraiser at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 21, at Venue 450 in downtown Princeton.

The family-friendly night of fun is aimed at helping raise funding for the Thorp family after the devastating fire they suffered.

Doors for the event open at 5 p.m., while the show and auction begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $10, although children 13 and under are admitted for free. You can find tickets for the event on Eventbrite.com under “Thorp Family Fire Fundraiser”, or at the door.

Cash and cards will be accepted for auction items.

Food is available and sold separately.

The Sharon ShareAlike and Diamond Entertainment Show is an Illinois Top Rated 5 Star Show partnering with JJ’s Bounce House, Haun Farms, and Venue 450 Inc. of Princeton.