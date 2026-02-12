Princeton Logan takes No. 1 and 2 seeds into SRC volleyball, PCA to host BVEC girls basketball

Princeton Logan Junior High School will take the No. 1 seed for eighth grade and the No. 2 seed for seventh grade for the Starved Rock Conference Volleyball Tournament which starts Saturday at Peru Parkside.

The Logan eighth-graders will open against No. 8 Streator Northlawn at 4 p.m. Saturday. In other eighth grade contests, No. 2 Peru plays No. 7 Bureau Valley at 10 a.m., No. 3 Mendota plays No. 6 La Salle Lincoln and No. 4 Spring Valley JFK and No. 5 Ottawa Shepherd meet at noon.

In the seventh grade, No. 3 Peru and No. 6 La Salle play at 9 a.m., No. 4 Ottawa and No. 5 Bureau Valley play at 11 a.m., No. 1 Mendota and No. 8 Spring Valley meet at 1 p.m. and No. 2 Princeton plays No. 7 Streator at 3 p.m.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday with times to be announced and the finals on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

BVEC girls basketball

Princeton Christian Academy will host the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference girls basketball tournament beginning Saturday at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.

PCA is the three-time defending champion. Bradford is the No. 1 seed.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with LaMoille meeting Malden followed by PCA vs. Neponset at 10:15 a.m. and Ladd vs. DePue at 11:30 a.m.

Bradford draws the winner of the LaMoille-Malden game at 5 p.m. while the winners of the PCA-Neponset and Ladd-DePue games meet at 6:15 p.m. in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The tournament concludes on Thursday with the third place game at 5 p.m. and the championship at 6:15 p.m.