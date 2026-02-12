Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Princeton Logan takes No. 1 and 2 seeds into SRC volleyball, PCA to host BVEC girls basketball

Logan Lions

Logan Lions (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton Logan Junior High School will take the No. 1 seed for eighth grade and the No. 2 seed for seventh grade for the Starved Rock Conference Volleyball Tournament which starts Saturday at Peru Parkside.

The Logan eighth-graders will open against No. 8 Streator Northlawn at 4 p.m. Saturday. In other eighth grade contests, No. 2 Peru plays No. 7 Bureau Valley at 10 a.m., No. 3 Mendota plays No. 6 La Salle Lincoln and No. 4 Spring Valley JFK and No. 5 Ottawa Shepherd meet at noon.

In the seventh grade, No. 3 Peru and No. 6 La Salle play at 9 a.m., No. 4 Ottawa and No. 5 Bureau Valley play at 11 a.m., No. 1 Mendota and No. 8 Spring Valley meet at 1 p.m. and No. 2 Princeton plays No. 7 Streator at 3 p.m.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday with times to be announced and the finals on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

BVEC girls basketball

Princeton Christian Academy will host the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference girls basketball tournament beginning Saturday at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.

PCA is the three-time defending champion. Bradford is the No. 1 seed.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with LaMoille meeting Malden followed by PCA vs. Neponset at 10:15 a.m. and Ladd vs. DePue at 11:30 a.m.

Bradford draws the winner of the LaMoille-Malden game at 5 p.m. while the winners of the PCA-Neponset and Ladd-DePue games meet at 6:15 p.m. in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The tournament concludes on Thursday with the third place game at 5 p.m. and the championship at 6:15 p.m.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL