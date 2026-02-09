A look at the Mendota boys 1,000-point club

Mendota brothers Cole (left) and Aden Tillman both scored their 1,000th career point this week. Cole scored his 1,000th point Friday at Princeton, needing 21 and scoring 32. Aden netted his milestone at home Tuesday against Hall. They are the 20th and 21st Mendota player to score 1,000 points. (Mike Vaughn)

Brothers Aden and Cole Tillman have become the 20th and 21st 1,000-point scorers in the history of the Mendota boys basketball program. The senior Aden scored his milestone basket in the Feb. 3 win over Hall and Cole joined him three nights later at Princeton. The sophomore Cole has two more years to chase Don Hamel’s school record of 2,158 points. Here’s a look at the Mendota 1,000-point scorers through the Saturday, Feb. 7 games:

Players (years) Points Don Hamel (1965-69) 2,158 Joe LaShonse (2013-17) 1,732 Willie Hanson (1960-63) 1,712 James Carroll (2011-15) 1,679 Jeff Kreiling (1993-97) 1,677 Jason Kreiling (1991-95) 1,415 Mark Cooper (1984-87) 1,408 Rick Jacobs (1968-71) 1,408 Steve Hanson (1986-89) 1,258 Jerry Pohl (1968-71) 1,208 Tom Cassidy (1973-76) 1,162 Terry Jacobs (1969-72) 1,116 Dick McMahon (1951-55) 1,079 Kevin Phalen (1972-75) 1,079 Doug Safranek (2000-03) 1,053 Aden Tillman (2022-present) 1,038 Bill Snyder (1989-1992) 1,030 Isaiah Nanez (2000-24) 1,029 Cole Tillman (2024-present) 1,023 Brandon Smith (2006-09) 1,011 Kyle Schoenholz (1988-90) 1,006

- Kevin Hieronymus