Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Prep Sports | Illinois Valley

A look at the Mendota boys 1,000-point club

Mendota brothers Cole (left) and Aden Tillman both scored their 1,000th career point this week. Cole scored his 1,000th point Friday at Princeton, needing 21 and scoring 32. Aden netted his milestone at home Tuesday against Hall. They are the 20th and 21st Mendota player to score 1,000 points.

Mendota brothers Cole (left) and Aden Tillman both scored their 1,000th career point this week. Cole scored his 1,000th point Friday at Princeton, needing 21 and scoring 32. Aden netted his milestone at home Tuesday against Hall. They are the 20th and 21st Mendota player to score 1,000 points. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Brothers Aden and Cole Tillman have become the 20th and 21st 1,000-point scorers in the history of the Mendota boys basketball program. The senior Aden scored his milestone basket in the Feb. 3 win over Hall and Cole joined him three nights later at Princeton. The sophomore Cole has two more years to chase Don Hamel’s school record of 2,158 points. Here’s a look at the Mendota 1,000-point scorers through the Saturday, Feb. 7 games:

Players (years)Points
Don Hamel (1965-69)2,158
Joe LaShonse (2013-17)1,732
Willie Hanson (1960-63)1,712
James Carroll (2011-15)1,679
Jeff Kreiling (1993-97)1,677
Jason Kreiling (1991-95)1,415
Mark Cooper (1984-87)1,408
Rick Jacobs (1968-71)1,408
Steve Hanson (1986-89)1,258
Jerry Pohl (1968-71)1,208
Tom Cassidy (1973-76)1,162
Terry Jacobs (1969-72)1,116
Dick McMahon (1951-55)1,079
Kevin Phalen (1972-75)1,079
Doug Safranek (2000-03) 1,053
Aden Tillman (2022-present)1,038
Bill Snyder (1989-1992)1,030
Isaiah Nanez (2000-24)1,029
Cole Tillman (2024-present)1,023
Brandon Smith (2006-09)1,011
Kyle Schoenholz (1988-90)1,006

- Kevin Hieronymus

BCRBCR SportsMendota PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesMendota
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL