A look at the Mendota boys 1,000-point club

Brothers Aden and Cole Tillman have become the 20th and 21st 1,000-point scorers in the history of the Mendota boys basketball program. The senior Aden scored his milestone basket in the Feb. 3 win over Hall and Cole joined him three nights later at Princeton. The sophomore Cole has two more years to chase Don Hamel’s school record of 2,158 points. Here’s a look at the Mendota 1,000-point scorers through the Saturday, Feb. 7 games:
|Players (years)
|Points
|Don Hamel (1965-69)
|2,158
|Joe LaShonse (2013-17)
|1,732
|Willie Hanson (1960-63)
|1,712
|James Carroll (2011-15)
|1,679
|Jeff Kreiling (1993-97)
|1,677
|Jason Kreiling (1991-95)
|1,415
|Mark Cooper (1984-87)
|1,408
|Rick Jacobs (1968-71)
|1,408
|Steve Hanson (1986-89)
|1,258
|Jerry Pohl (1968-71)
|1,208
|Tom Cassidy (1973-76)
|1,162
|Terry Jacobs (1969-72)
|1,116
|Dick McMahon (1951-55)
|1,079
|Kevin Phalen (1972-75)
|1,079
|Doug Safranek (2000-03)
|1,053
|Aden Tillman (2022-present)
|1,038
|Bill Snyder (1989-1992)
|1,030
|Isaiah Nanez (2000-24)
|1,029
|Cole Tillman (2024-present)
|1,023
|Brandon Smith (2006-09)
|1,011
|Kyle Schoenholz (1988-90)
|1,006
- Kevin Hieronymus