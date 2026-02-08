Utica boosts hotel-motel taxes to 7.5%

Utica finalized an increase in its hotel-motel tax, along with late penalties– this time with unanimous support.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board voted 6-0 to increase the hotel-motel tax from 5% to 7.5%.

When discussed in January, trustees Debbie Krizel and John Schweickert voted no, believing that increasing the rate by half was a little too high. Thursday, however, Mayor David Stewart disclosed that 7.5% is what the city of Peru imposes, which seemed to quell any concerns of over-charging.

As for late fees, the board readily agreed to boost the penalty from 1.5% to 2.5% or a minimum of $50, whichever is greater, after the 30-day grace period has lapsed. The mayor would have discretion to suspend the operator’s license for non-payment after 90 days.

Stewart said he already has four operators in arrears and “I don’t want to chase people the whole calendar year.”

The fee increases take effect April 1.