Mendota library’s Winter Olympics-themed events begin Feb. 11

The Graves-Hume Public Library will host several events to celebrate the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

History of the Winter Olympics: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Participants can learn about the Winter Olympics history, listen to stories, and explore previous Olympic Games artifacts and images. The program will be led by the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. No registration is required.

Winter Olympics Movie Night: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Attendees will be able to watch a screening of the movie "Cool Runnings." The movie is rated PG. Parents may attend the screening. The contact information for participants family's must be provided. The doors to the library will be locked at 4 p.m. Registration is required. The screening is open to people ages eight and older.

For more information, call 815-538-5142.