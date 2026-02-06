Shaw Local

Hennepin library to host OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van March 27

By Kate Santillan

The Putnam County Library District’s Hennepin branch will host an OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 27.

The King Care-A-Van will offer services including health screenings, technology assistance, program enrollment, resource connections, health care navigation, and a virtual OSF OnCall provider visit.

Services such as the health screenings are free. Paid services will be billed similarly to traditional office visits. No appointments are required.

The Putnam County Library District’s Hennepin branch is located at 214 N. Fourth St. in Hennepin.

