Hennepin library to host OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van March 27

The Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is at 214 N. Fourth St., and the phone number is 815-925-7020. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Library District’s Hennepin branch will host an OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 27.

The King Care-A-Van will offer services including health screenings, technology assistance, program enrollment, resource connections, health care navigation, and a virtual OSF OnCall provider visit.

Services such as the health screenings are free. Paid services will be billed similarly to traditional office visits. No appointments are required.

