La Salle County launches fraud alert system for notaries

The La Salle County Recorder’s Office has introduced a new fraud prevention tool designed to protect notaries and the community from the growing threat of notary-related document fraud.

The Notary Fraud Alert (NFA) program is a free, easy-to-use service that allows notaries to monitor activity under their name and quickly detect signs of misuse.

“As your Recorder, my top priority is preserving the integrity of our public records,” said Karen L. Miller, La Salle County recorder. “This new alert system empowers notaries with information — so they can catch fraudulent activity early — and in doing so, helps safeguard the entire community from property fraud and related scams.”

Once enrolled, notaries can choose to receive daily, weekly, or monthly alerts whenever a document is recorded in La Salle County that lists them as the notary. Each alert includes the document number, type, and parties involved, making it easy to identify suspicious filings at a glance.

Notary fraud can occur when someone forges a signature, misuses a notary seal, or records a document without the required presence or authorization. These actions can lead to property theft, financial loss, and legal complications. With this alert system, notaries are no longer in the dark — they are part of the frontline defense.

This service is offered at no cost and is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our local notaries while strengthening trust in our public record-keeping systems.

To sign up or learn more, visit here.

If you suspect you are a victim of notary fraud, consider reaching out to law enforcement or legal counsel for further action.