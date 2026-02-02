Putnam Library to screen ‘Mr. Civil Rights’ on Feb. 12

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will screen “Mr. Civil Rights: Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12.

This documentary highlights the extraordinary life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall. As a pioneering civil rights attorney, Marshall achieved a historic victory in Brown v. Board of Education (1954), ending legal segregation in public schools and reshaping the course of American history.

For two decades — through the Great Depression and World War II — Marshall traveled throughout the Jim Crow South, courageously challenging segregation case by case. Despite threats, violence, and countless barriers, he secured more Supreme Court victories than any lawyer in U.S. history. His groundbreaking work laid the foundation for the Civil Rights Movement and helped pave the way for future leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

Mr. Civil Rights is a 57-minute documentary, not rated, and made available through Kanopy.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 105 N. Center St., Putnam.