La Salle County seeking more election judges

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said Thursday she’s seeking election judges for the upcoming primary on March 17.

Ebner is required to have no fewer than three judges posted at each of the county’s precincts and she is close to meeting that goal. She does have vacancies in La Salle, Northville Township and in Ottawa – it is the Ottawa rather than South Ottawa precincts that have openings – but the larger issue is partisan balance.

As Ebner explained it, the ideal scenario is for each precinct to have four election judges on hand – two Democrats and two Republicans each – but also to ensure each precinct retains three judges in case of illness or personal emergency.

“Having four would be better because if there’s a call-off – a last-minute family issue or something happens – then we are not scrambling on election morning trying to make sure that we can open a precinct,” Ebner said. “Having four judges also gives equal party representation.”

While Ebner doesn’t foresee a catastrophic shortfall of judges – she estimates she has 80% of precincts sufficiently covered – she is pressed for time.

“I’d like to hear from people very soon,” she said. “The sooner the better, because then we can get them into classes. Training starts on Feb. 6. My classes are restricted to 30 individuals per class and we do a mock election.”

Interested persons should further know the per diem rate recently been increased to $300 per day, though Ebner pointed out there are bonuses ($20 for taking the class, $10 for taking the test) and stipends for accepting ancillary duties such as picking up and returning of the supplies.

“So there could be more than just the $300 that’s included in their paycheck,” Ebner said.

Interested persons may call 815-434-8201, visit the clerk’s office in person or visit https://www.lasallecountyil.gov/248/Election-Judge-Information. Additionally, application information is contained in the specimen ballots being mailed Saturday, Jan. 31.