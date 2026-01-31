BCR regional boys wrestling preview

1A Princeton boys

When: Saturday, Jan. 31; starts at 9 a.m.

Teams: Amboy, Dixon, Kewanee, Marquette, Mendota, Ottawa, Princeton, Putnam County-Hall, ROWVA, Sandwich, Somonauk, St. Bede

Worthy of note: The Tigers will have all the comforts of home to kick off their postseason trail back to Champaign. Seniors Casey Etheridge and Augustus Swanson and sophomore Kane Dauber are all defending regional champions. Swanson is ranked No. 1 at 113 with a 39-1 record, winning his first PIT championship. Etheridge (165) is right behind at 38-5, breaking the Tigers’ all-time pin record. Other top records for the Tigers are Brady Peach (106), 31-10; Corbin Brown (132), 30-12; 190- Eli Berlin (190), 33-10. Dauber (138), who has been sidelined by injury, comes in at 20-2. “We are excited to host as it’s always nice to have important tournaments at home Especially with how much we have been on the road this season. This is the start of the postseason and that is what we train all year for,” Tiger coach Steve Amy said. ... St. Bede sophomore Mikey Benge (31-6) won St. Bede’s first regional championship last year and classmate Max Moreno (34-6) was runner-up. ... Junior Alex Tucker, 20-13 at 190, and sophomore Justyn Doden, 16-15 record at 275, lead the young PC-Hall squad.

Next: Top three wrestlers advance to the Byron Sectional on Friday, Feb. 13. The team champion advances to the Oregon Team Dual Sectional on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Note: Princeton will be at the Geneseo girls regional on Saturday, Feb. 7 while the L-P, Mendota and Putnam County-Hall girls will wrestle at Normal.