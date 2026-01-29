2018 state baseball champs, Jim Thompson, Al Baldonado get call to Hall’s Hall of Fame

One state championship team and two standout athletes will be inducted into the Hall High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 2018 Red Devils baseball team captured the IHSA Class 2A state championship, defeating Teutopolis 4-1 at Dozer Park in Peoria, bringing home Hall’s first state trophy in baseball.

Along the way, Tom Keegan’s Red Devils (30-3) defeated rival Princeton 2-1 for the regional title, Alleman 12-1 for the sectional championship, Brimfield 12-0 for the supersectional crown and Tuscola 2-1 in the state quarterfinals.

Jim Thompson was a two-time state golf medalist for the Red Devils, placing seventh in 1995 and sixth in 1996. He averaged 37.9 as the first BCR Golfer of the Year as a senior in 1997 and was crowned the NCIC champion. He carded a 38.3 four-year average.

Thompson has been a certified Golf Pro since 2005.

Jim Thompson (Photo provided by HHS)

Al Baldonado was a two-time all-stater in cross country at Hall, placing 17th in 2013 and fifth in 2014 as the BCR Runner of the Year. On the track, he was a three-time state qualifier, placing fourth in the 3,200 as a senior. He was conference champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 and two-time sectional champion in the 3,200.

He became a three-time Div. 3 All-American at North Central College and coached at Heartland College.

The Hall of Fame celebration will take place between Hall’s varsity girls and boys games on Saturday, rescheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. The shootout begins with the freshman boys at 9 a.m., the JV girls at 10:30 a.m., the JV boys at noon, the varsity girls at 1:30 p.m. and varsity boys at 3 p.m.