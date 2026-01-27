Ottawa girls hoops top Sandwich : The Times Area Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 46, Sandwich 29: At Sandwich, the Pirates picked up the road win over the Indians.

Winnebago 71, Seneca 42: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish were outscored 28-14 in the second half in the loss to the Indians.

Graysen Provance led Seneca with 23 points, while Camryn Stecken added eight points and Kylee Rowley seven points.

Aurora Christian 38, Somonauk/Leland 36: At Aurora, the Bobcats fell just short against the Eagles.

Somonauk was led by Abby Hohmann (11 points, five rebounds), Ella Roberts (eight points) and Leah Norris (six points, three blocks).

Parkview Christian 55, Earlville 20: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders were defeated by the Falcons.

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Newark 35: At Newark, the Norsemen fell at home to the Panthers.

Fieldcrest 69, Lexington 44: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 12-12 overall and 3-5 in Heart of Illinois Conference play with the win over the Minutemen.

Macy Gochanour led Fieldcrest with 19 points, with Terilynn Timmerman adding 14 points, Pru Mangan 12 points and Leah Armes 11 points.

Boys basketball

Morris 33, Newark 22: At Morris, the Norsemen trailed 8-3 after one quarter and 20-8 at halftime of the low-scoring loss.

Genoa-Kingston 55, Somonauk 39: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped the home game to the Cogs.

Landin Stillwell and Tristan Reed each had seven points for Somonauk.

Parkview Christian 81, Earlville 24: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders dropped the road game to the Falcons.

Flanagan-Cornell 66, DePue 44: At Flanagan, the Falcons rolled to the victory over the Little Giants.