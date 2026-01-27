IVCC offers ACT and SAT test prep classes in February and March

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Office will offer college admissions test preparation classes in February and March for high school students.

The classes demystify the ACT or SAT and help relieve anxiety about the exams, according to the college. Participants will take practice tests, review questions and learn test-taking skills, answering strategies, exam pacing and the scoring system.

Each class meets for two sessions on the main Oglesby campus.

ACT Test Prep — Class 27423: Covers reading, writing, English and math strategies. Meets 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 21.

ACT Test Prep — Class 27424: Meets 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. February session covers reading, writing and English strategies; March session covers math strategies.

SAT Test Prep — Class 27425: Meets 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 7 and March 21. First session covers English and reading strategies; second session covers math strategies.

Tuition for each two-session class is $135.

To register, call the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or visit ivcc.edu/enroll and use keyword “test prep.”