Iconic Boutique to close after 11 years in downtown Ottawa

Iconic Boutique owner Michelle Battistelli announced Sunday that the downtown Ottawa shop will close after 11 years in business.

“I feel lucky knowing my love for fashion became the shop those loved in return. It was a dream of mine to see 10 years, and I feel blessed I was able to give Iconic 11 good years. I had loyal customers become friends and employees become family and all of that is worth celebrating,” Battistelli said in a statement posted to the shop’s social media.

Battistelli said the decision was made to spend more time with her family and focus on her next venture.

The store’s final day will be Saturday, March 21. Iconic will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until closing.

The shop’s charm bar will remain open and will relocate to a new location after Iconic closes.

