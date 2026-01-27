Fire damage forces temporary closure of Star Union Spirits tasting room

Firefighters gather outside of Fire On Fifth in the Westclox building on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Peru. A working fire started in the storage room inside of Fire on Fifth. The fire started at 10a.m. Fire departments from Utica, Oglesby Peru and La Salle all assisted on the scene. La Salle and Peru EMS were also dispatched. The entire Westclox building was evacuated. Two employees were transported by ambulance for smoke inhalation. A smoke detector inside Star Union Spirits triggered an alarm, prompting a fast response from firefighters. (Scott Anderson)

Star Union Spirits’ tasting room is temporarily closed as owners assess their space following a fire Jan. 20 in the Westclox building.

A fire in a storage space at the neighboring Fire on Fifth affected Star Union’s air quality, according to a social media post from the owners. The tasting room is closed until further notice.

Star Union spirits are available at multiple retail locations including Hy-Vee and Peru Liquors in Peru; Thyme Craft Kitchen in Peru; Rudy’s Liquors, Haze Smokehouse, The Study Supper Club, Sanctuary and Ninth Street Pub in La Salle; Valentino’s in Ottawa; Skoog’s Pub in Utica; Camp Aramoni in Tonica; Barrel Society in Princeton; Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton and Mendota; and Tony’s Butt Shack BBQ in Holloway.

Bottles can be purchased at starunionspirits.com.

Fire on Fifth was closed last week to complete the cleanup and prepare to reopen. A reopening date has not been announced.

