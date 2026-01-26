Tossed & Found Resale relocates to larger Princeton location

Tossed & Found Resale + Consignment is relocating to a larger space in Princeton in March. (Scott Anderson)

Tossed & Found Resale + Consignment is relocating to a larger space in Princeton in March.

The shop, currently at 225 Backbone Road, will move to 902 N. Main St., the former location of Sean Philip Bridals, which closed in March 2025.

The current location will remain open until mid-February, when staff will begin the moving process.

The relocation will provide more space for merchandise, according to the business.

