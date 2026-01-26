Spring Valley Ford to consolidate with Peru, Mendota dealerships

Spring Valley Ford will consolidate with Schimmer Ford in Peru and Mendota Ford, following nearly 17 years of operation, Owner and President Jeff Schimmer announced. (Stephanie Jaquins)

The Spring Valley location at 2 Joseph Ruva Drive will close as part of the consolidation, according to Schimmer.

“This consolidation will be happening soon and will allow us to continue providing our customers with strong inventory, outstanding service, and long-term stability across our dealerships,” Schimmer said in a statement.

Customers may continue to receive full Ford sales and service support at either the Peru or Mendota location. Non-warranty repair and maintenance work is available at Schimmer Chevrolet in Mendota, which has served the community for 81 years.

“We would like to sincerely thank our Spring Valley customers for their years of trust, loyalty, and support,” Schimmer said. “It has been an honor serving this community, and we look forward to continuing to take care of your automotive needs at our Peru and Mendota locations.”

Schimmer Ford can be contacted at 815-224-4500 and Mendota Ford at 815-539-9314.

