Ottawa girls wrestle to four titles in I-8 Tournament: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Ottawa 2nd at I-8 meet, claim four titles: At Kingman Gymnasium, the Pirates registered 126 points to finish behind only champion La Salle-Peru (161) in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Ottawa’s Ciara Bolf (105 pounds), Lily Gwaltney (110), Jaiyden Provance (135) and Juliana Thrush (235) all captured titles in their brackets. Hailey Abromatis placed second at 190, while Dawsynn Kettman (140) and Alivia Butler (145) finished third.

Sammie Greisen

Seneca’s Greisen wins title at Harvard: At the Harvard Open, Fighting Irish senior Sammie Greisen went a perfect 4-0 with three technical falls and a pin to win the 125-pound bracket.

Boys wrestling

Streator’s Benstine finishes 3rd at ICE Tournament: At the Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament at Coal City, Garritt Benstine finished third at 132 pounds, while Jesus Martinez placed fourth at 138.

Marquette places 3rd, has trio of champs at Orion: In the 43rd Annual Bob Mitton Invitational at Orion, the Crusaders scored 166 points to place third of the 17 teams at the event, with Wesley Janick (120), Logan Huenfeld (126) and Alex Schaefer (215) winning their respective brackets.

Beau Thompson finished second at 138 for Marquette, while Dakota Harmon (106) and Koby Clark (132) placed fourth, and Connor Eggers (113) and Brysen Manly (157) finished fifth.

Competitive dance

Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional: At Champaign, Fieldcrest finished with a score of 79.93, taking sixth and advancing to state Friday and Saturday in Bloomington.

Streator placed eighth with a 73.70 but did not advance.

Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional: At Champaign, Ottawa finished with an 82.47, taking fifth and advancing to state Friday and Saturday in Bloomington.

Boys bowling

No advancers from Streator, Ottawa from Minooka Sectional: In the Minooka Sectional at Echo Lanes in Morris, the Bulldogs posted a team score of 5,320 to finish 11th of 12 teams.

Streator was led by Austin Murphy (1,173 six-game series, 223 high game), Tyson Kolojay (1,066, 210), Brayden Bradley (1,064, 199), Konner Dulabhan (1,028, 189) and Cody Taylor (989, 194).

The Pirates’ Bently Thumm posted a 1,170 series with a high game of 206.

Boys basketball

Nick Michalek (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Sandwich 57, Marengo 51: At Marengo, Sandwich improved to 7-15 overall and 3-4 in Kishwaukee River Conference play with the road win.

Sandwich was led by Nick Michalek (18 points, four assists), Griffin Somlock had (15 points, four assists) and Braden Behringer (11 points, 16 rebounds).

Kevin Surd, Amari Gray and Brayden Wachowski were cited by Sandwich coach Matt Chalfin with great minutes off the bench.

Alden-Hebron 72, Leland 46: At Hebron, the Panthers fell short against the host Giants.

Declan Brennan led Leland with 16 points while Hayden Spoonmore added 10 points.

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

El Paso-Gridley 60, Fieldcrest 54: In the fifth-place game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso, the Knights were outscored by six in the final eight minutes in the loss.

Fieldcrest was led by Macy Gochanour with 22 points, while Pru Mangan, Leah Armes and Terilynn Timmerman each added nine points.

LeRoy 63, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 39: In the consolation championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso, the Falcons were defeated by the Panthers.

Emma Palaschak led FWC with 13 points, while Kora Edens and Jaylei Leininger each added 10 points.

Dwight 57, Newark 24: At Newark, the Norsemen dropped the home game to the Trojans.