Two held in Bureau County after drug busts in Peru, DePue

Two DePue men were ordered detained Thursday in Bureau County Jail after being charged with non-probationable drug offenses.

Naichiem Saepharn, 28, and Heber Moreno, 26, are both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.

However, Bureau County State’s Attorney Dan Anderson advised Friday that Saepharn faces a mandatory prison sentence of 15 to 60 years if convicted, while Moreno faces six to 30 years.

Both men were charged on Wednesday after police and drug agents conducted a traffic stop in Peru and then raided two residences in DePue. Collectively, the seizures yielded multiple firearms, more than 4 pounds of cocaine plus a large volume of cash.

Saepharn was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, assisted by the La Salle County investigators and a K-9 unit, searched his vehicle and located 68.3 grams (2.4 ounces) of purported cocaine.

Following his arrest, two search warrants were executed in DePue in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street and the 100 block of Mason Street.

A search of the St. Paul Street residence resulted in the seizure of 2,046 grams (4.5 pounds) of purported cocaine, about 250 grams of cannabis, three firearms and a “substantial amount” of U.S. currency.

The search warrant of Mason Street yielded about 99 grams (3.5 ounces) of purported cocaine and two firearms were recovered. Moreno was subsequently charged.