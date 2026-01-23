Putnam County wins IESA 2A seventh grade boys regional title

Putnam County Junior High defeated Wethersfield 47-32 in the championship game of its own IESA Class 2A regional on Thursday.
The Pumas (23-1), who beat Bureau Valley 39-6 in the semifinals, will play host Indian Creek at 6 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship in Waterman.
The sectional champion at Waterman advances to the IESA State Tournament at Macon Meridian High School to play the winner from the Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Sectional at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.
Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL