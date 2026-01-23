Putnam County wins IESA 2A seventh grade boys regional title

Putnam County Junior High defeated Wethersfield 47-32 in the championship game of its own IESA Class 2A regional on Thursday. The top-seeded Pumas beat Bureau Valley 39-6 in the semifinals. Next up, the Pumas will play host Indian Creek at 6 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship in Waterman. Team members are (front row , from left) are Jacob Bori, Mylo Myrtle, Sean, King, Hanz Frund and Liam Judd; and (back row) Coach Mike Bori, Jace Newsome, Wyatt Rue, Mason King ,Hudson Heiberger, Marshall Holocker, Liam Askland and Coach Tj Askland. Cheerleaders are Eden Johnson, Harper Heuser, Stella Guisti, Arya King, Sophia Lozano, Colette Gapinski, Reagan Doehling, Penelope Bird, Savannah Grasser, EliMae Glynn, Izzy Bartoluzzi and Addilyn Podobinski. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Putnam County Junior High defeated Wethersfield 47-32 in the championship game of its own IESA Class 2A regional on Thursday.

The Pumas (23-1), who beat Bureau Valley 39-6 in the semifinals, will play host Indian Creek at 6 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship in Waterman.

The sectional champion at Waterman advances to the IESA State Tournament at Macon Meridian High School to play the winner from the Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Sectional at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.

PC's Marshall Holocker gets through traffic for a basket in Thursday's regional finals in McNabb. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)