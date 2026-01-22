Seneca, Marquette girls earn consolation date at Tri-County Tournament: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Marquette 63, Putnam Co. 24: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Dwight on Wednesday, the Crusaders triumphed to earn a place in Thursday’s consolation game against Seneca.

Kaitlyn Davis posted 20 points, nine rebounds and seven steals; Hunter Hopkins tallied 16 points and eight assists; Kinley Rick totaled 10 points; and Emily Ryan-Adair finished with nine points for the victors.

Seneca 58, Henry-Sen. 34: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Dwight, the Fighting Irish (7-14) led throughout on their way to a consolation game matchup Thursday with rival Marquette.

Graysen Provance poured in 21 points to pace Seneca, followed by Kylee Rowley with 11 points, Brynlee Hunt with nine and Emma Mino with seven.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 41, Woodstock North 38: At Sandwich, the host Indians (6-15 overall, 2-4 KRC) won the Kishwaukee River Conference affair paced by 14 points from Nick Michalek and a 12-point, seven-rebound performance courtesy of Braden Behringer.

Putnam Co. 55, Earlville 36: At Granville, the visiting Red Raiders (1-19) suffered the nonconference defeat despite a 13-point night from Landen Tirevold.